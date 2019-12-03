India’s space missions are dangerous: Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called on international organisations to take notice of India’s irresponsible space missions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, India is becoming a huge source of Space debris and its space missions are dangerous for the whole eco system.
Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram, which crashed while attempting to land on the moon in September, has been found by NASA, and the US space agency.
NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26 (but taken on September 17), inviting people to compare it with images of the same area before the crash to find signs of the lander.