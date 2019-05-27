ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that his next big challenge would be to replace debit and credit cards in the country with a mobile phone payment mechanism.

“It is necessary for payments to be made easy for technological advancement. Inshallah in the next few months you will be able to make all your payments through your mobile from your bus ticket to purchasing a new car,” Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

قمری کیلنڈر کے بعد اگلا بڑا چیلنج کریڈٹ کارڈ اور ڈیبٹ کارڈز کو موبائل فون پیمنٹ سے replace کرنا ہے، ٹیکنالوجی کی ترقی کیلئے ادائیگیوں (payments) کا آسان ہونا لازمی ہے، انشااللہٰ چند مہینوں میں آپ کی تمام ادائیگیاں بس کے کرائے سے گاڑی خریدنے تک موبائل سے ہوں گی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 27, 2019

The minister termed this initiative as his “next big challenge” after the launch of a first ever lunar calendar in Pakistan.

On May 21, the Ministry of Science and Technology unveiled a Lunar Calendar for five years having details from Year 2019 to 2024.

As per the lunar calendar, Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on June 05 and Eid ul Azha on August 12 this year.

In Year 2020, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 25, Eid ul Fitr on May 24 and Eid ul Azha on July 31, the calendar said.

According to the lunar calendar, in Year 2021, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 14, Eid ul Fitr on May 14 and Eid ul Azha on July 21.

