Modi govt not serious in holding a dialogue with Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the present Indian government was not serious over holding a dialogue with Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan would continue to expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum, adding that the nation will continue to stand by the Kashmiri against Modi’s fascist policies.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following Hindutva and extremist policies against Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan would repeatedly remind the international community of its responsibility in the IOK through effective diplomatic efforts.”

Pakistan is determined to expose India’s nefarious and hegemonic designs at every international forum, he assured.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation to take the people of the country into confidence over his government’s moves to counter the Indian move, the premier said that Modi did this “historical blunder” thinking he can suppress the freedom movement by launching a crackdown on Kashmiri people.

The PM maintained that it is every Pakistani’s responsibility to apprise the world about the Indian atrocities in Kashmir while the government is highlighting the issue at every forum.

“Our (diplomatic) success was to internationalise the issue as we rushed into action and had UN Security Council discuss the matter,” said Imran Khan.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir

The Indian government, through a presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that guaranteed special rights to Occupied Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

