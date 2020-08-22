Web Analytics
Contact with UK govt to bring back Nawaz is right decision: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry asif ali zardari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that contact with the British government for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return and inquiry of medical reports are right decisions.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London has severely damaged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) narrative and the process of accountability.

 The minister stressed that those who were involved in preparing fake medical reports of Nawaz Sharf should be given exemplary punishments

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had said that it is necessary to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and the government would ask the Foreign Office (FO) to take steps for his return.

