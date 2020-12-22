Fawad Chaudhry sees no long march, resignations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are showpieces, Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are the real decision-makers, ARY News reported.

In his Tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are only showpieces, the power of decision lies with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

مریم اور بلاول شوپیس ہیں فیصلےنواز اور زرداری نےکرنے ہیں، وہ اپنے مقدموں سےنکلنا چاہتے ہیں باقی کسی معاملےسے انکی دلچسپی نہیں، بچوں سے مذاکرات کر کے کسی نے کیوں وقت ضائع کرنا ہے، لانگ مارچ ہو گا نہ استعفیٰ سارے اپنی تنخواہ میں کام کریں گے،سیاست واپس معمول پر آگئ ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 22, 2020

“Why would anyone loss time in negotiating with kids.”

They only want to get rid off their cases nothing else, he added. Neither long march will take place nor resignations will come from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

