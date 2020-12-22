Web Analytics
Fawad Chaudhry sees no long march, resignations

fawad chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are showpieces, Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are the real decision-makers, ARY News reported. 

In his Tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are only showpieces, the power of decision lies with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

 “Why would anyone loss time in negotiating with kids.”

They only want to get rid off their cases nothing else, he added. Neither long march will take place nor resignations will come from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

