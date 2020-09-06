PML-N incapable of playing major role as opposition party: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is incapable of playing a major role as the opposition party, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Fawad Chaudhry said that nobody knew clearly who is running the political affairs of PML-N. The political party would regain its reputation after finalising its actual leadership, whereas, it could also take a firm stand on decisions, he added.

The federal minister criticised that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is pursuing his own dreams while PML-N is making some other plans. PML-N will definitely pay the price if Nawaz Sharif rejects to return to the country.

He was of the view that Nawaz Sharif is a convict and travelled abroad after getting bail from the court. Chaudhry added that the British government would take steps after being contacted by Pakistan’s court.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had kept insisting the government for allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatment and PML-N leaders were claiming about risks to his life. After residing in a foreign country, Nawaz Sharif is seen walking like a healthy person and sending pictures to everywhere, he added.

Chaudhry said that people are now mocking the legal system of Pakistan. He said that questions should be raised in the Punjab cabinet regarding the issue of medical reports of Nawaz Sharif as a thorough probe will reveal the truth about his health.

The politician said that the Sharif family has not defrauded the nation for the first time and Punjab government had been basically deceived by them.

To a question, he replied that he will discuss details in the next cabinet session regarding the funds to be dispatched to Karachi.

While elaborating future plans of his ministry, Fawad Chaudhry said that farmers are being taught about the usage of modern technology and the federal government is working on various projects for the agriculture sector.

He said that the agriculture sector could not overcome its crisis by selling general crops and the farmers must have to move to other crops for increasing their income alongside taking advantages of modern technology.

