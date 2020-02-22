Sharifs’ not interested in country’s politics anymore: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Sharif family will not return back to Pakistan as they are no more interested in country’s politics, ARY News reported.

The federal minister taking to Twitter said, “Sharif family will not come back to Pakistan. They are not interested in the country’s politics anymore.”

“The other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are also waiting for govt’s decision to flee the country,” the PTI leader wrote further in a Tweet.

جو سیاسی گرو مسلم لیگ سے امیدیں لگائ بیٹھے ہیں ان کی اطلاع کیلئے شریف فیملی صرف ایک معاملہ چاہتی ہے کہ ان کے باقی ماندہ خاندان کو باہر جانے دیا جائے،پاکستان کی سیاست سے ان کا دل بھر چکا ہے،حمزہ اور مریم کے باہر جانے پر حکومت آج راضی ہو جائے یہ جوتے چھوڑ کر دوڑ لگا دیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 22, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry wrote a letter to Speaker National Assembly urging him to inquire about the exact date of return of Opposition Leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif to the assembly or move for appointment of new opposition leader to ensure smooth running of legislative functions of the House.

In his letter, the minister stated, “It is a matter of great concern that Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the opposition leader, has been conspicuous by his absence for a long time. In addition, he has withdrawn from the position of chairman Public Accounts Committee, which is an important component of the National Assembly.”

Comments

comments