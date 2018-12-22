ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday took a dig at the incarceration of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in his residence in the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad.

Responding to one of his followers on Twitter, who slammed the imprisonment of Mr Sharif in the Ministers’ Enclave residence and sarcastically demanded that the entire Islamabad be declared a sub-jail to detain him, the minister said: “When you are both powerful and rich it is not an issue.”

“In greater interest of democracy, your palatial bungalow in the Ministers’ Enclave will be declared a sub-jail and you will also benefit from the greenbelt outside your residence by occupying it in the name of security and carry out an audit of the government as well,” the minister taunted the opposition leader.

اگر آپ طاقتور اور امیر ہیں تو کوئ مسئلہ نہیں جمہوریت کے وسیع تر مفاد میں آپ کےوزراء کالونی میں شاندار بنگلے کو جیل قرار دیاجائیگا آپ بنگلے کے سامنے گرین بیلٹ کو سیکورٹی کے نام پر بنگلے میں شامل کرنے کی سہولت سے بھی استفادہ کریں،اور حکومت کا آڈٹ بھی کریں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 22, 2018

It is pertinent to mention here that the capital administration has declared the house of the opposition leader in the Ministers’ Enclave a sub-jail to detain Shehbaz Sharif during his stay in Islamabad to attend the current session of the National Assembly.

In a reference to the Sargodha University Professor Mian Javed’s death in NAB custody, he further said if one hailed from the poor and underprivileged segment of society, “his body with his hands chained to detain his soul after death will be put on display for people to get an example.”

ہاں اگر آپ غریب اور متوسط ہیں تو موت کے بعد روح کو مقید رکھنے کیلئے ہتھکڑی لگے ہی لاش کو نمائش کیلئے پیش کیا جائیگا تا کہ لوگ عبرت پکڑیں۔ https://t.co/cJ5lc7ZHhl — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 22, 2018

