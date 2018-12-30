ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to step down in light of the damning report of the Joint Investigation Team in the fake bank accounts case.

The minister said Murad Ali Shah has been named in the JIT and hence, he should resign. “We won’t raise any objection if the PPP elects someone else chief minister of the province,” he added.

Fawad will embark on a three-day visit of Sindh province tomorrow (Monday) on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take the party leadership and allies into confidence over the current political situation. He will be visiting Sukkur, Badin and Larkana.

He is likely to hold meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara, PTI’s Liaquat Jatoi, Zulfikar Mirza and Quomi Awami Tahreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palijo and others.

The prime minister a day earlier telephoned PTI MPA Ali Gohar Mahar to discuss the emerging situation in the province. The lawmaker apprised the premier of the political situation and invited him to visit the province.

PM Khan expressed concern over the situation and accepted the invitation to visit Sindh soon. According to a PTI spokesperson, the prime minister will meet key political leaders during his visit to Sindh.

Earlier this week, the federal government placed the Sindh CM along with the top PPP leadership on the Exit Control List (ECL) following the SC-appointed JIT’s report.

Comments

comments