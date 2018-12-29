ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry will soon travel to Sindh and take into confidence top political leaders of the province regarding the JIT report on fake accounts case, sources told ARY News on Saturday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given Fawad Chaudhry a “special task” related to political setup in Sindh province and the minister will travel to the province to meet leaders like Zulfiqar Mirza and Ameer Bukhsh Bhutto.

The minister will meet some other political leaders too and may take them into confidence over the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in fake accounts case, sources added.

It is pertinent to note here that a JIT report submitted in the Supreme Court in fake accounts case on December 24 held the Zardari and Omni groups responsible in the mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

The report revealed that at least 29 bank accounts had been identified as fake which were used for money laundering of Rs42 billion.

Hours after the report was submitted in the apex court, Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a presser claimed that Sindh’s Public Sector Development Program’s (PSDP) suffered due to such practices in the province.

PTI MPAs from Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman and Haleem Adil Sheikh not only demanded resignation from CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah but also claimed that the PTI can topple the PPP government in Sindh.

