Fawad Chaudhry slaps Mubasher Lucman in valima ceremony

Fawad Chaudhry slaps Mubasher Lucman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has slapped anchorperson Mubasher Lucman in a valima ceremony of Mohsin Leghari’s son, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the valima ceremony of the son of Punjab’s irrigation minister, Mohsin Leghari, where Fawad Chaudhry slapped Mubasher Lucman and later they engaged into the physical altercation.

Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Jehangir Tareen were present at the time of scuffle between Chaudhry and Lucman.

Reacting upon the incident, Chaudhry in his Twitter message criticised Lucman, saying that the anchorperson cannot be considered as a journalist and call it his duty to expose such people.

