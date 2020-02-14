ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that regulating Social media is in public interest, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, one cannot criticize the United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom (UK) over strict regulations but for Pakistan, some elements want zero regulation.

regulating Social media is perfectly public interest requirement…. you never criticised USA and UK for actually more stringent regulations but for Pak you want zero regulation, also to bring companies in Pak economic laws framework registration is imperative https://t.co/IQV6SdNxoD — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 14, 2020

The minister further wrote that to bring companies in Pak economic laws framework registration is imperative and the law regarding regulation of the Social media was passed in the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Read more: Social media platforms to be made ‘responsible’ for harmful content

OBLIGATIONS OF SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANY AND SPECIAL MEASURES

Under the order social media companies must comply with the demands of the social media coordinator which may include the following:

The mentioned website must remove objectionable content within 24 hours of being notified.

If the content is deemed extremely insensitive then the social media platform must remove the notified object within 6 hours.

Social Media must uphold religious and security related sensitivities of the region they are operated in.

Social media websites must ensure the curtailment of content related to extremism and/or hate speech.

Stopping the influx of fake news and live streams that could compromise national security.

It has also been revealed that social media giants are directed to open Pakistan offices soon enough and register themselves with the government

Comments

comments