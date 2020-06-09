Fawad Chaudhry tests negative for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has tested negative for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that two of his friends met him a few days earlier which later tested positive for COVID-19. He added that the immediately underwent COVID-19 test which resulted negative.

The minister was of the view that he was saved from contracting the virus after following all protocols as they kept the eight-foot distance and wore face masks during the meeting.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had announced not to attend the session of the lower house of Parliament owing to coronavirus fears as the budget sessions of the National Assembly and Senate were commenced from June 5.

The minister in a statement had called for convening virtual sessions of both the houses of Parliament saying the results of the “direct sessions” are emerging as many parliamentarians have contracted the infection over the past one week.

Fawad Chaudhry had stressed the need for strict adherence to preventive measures and stated that they ought not to throw precautions to the wind, thereby increasing the risk of catching the disease.

