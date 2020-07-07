‘Our lions will always be remembered’: Fawad pays tribute to Kargil heroes

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday paid tribute to two Pakistan Army soldiers who demonstrated exemplary bravery during the Kargil war.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Captain Sher Khan and Hawaldar Lalik Jan Shaheed…… Martyrs of #kargil whole nation is indebted to you… our lions ll always be remembered…. #Salam.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid a glowing tribute to the Kargil war martyrs.

In a Twitter statement, the ISPR chief quoting the army chief said: “Glowing tribute to indomitable courage, devotion & exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher khan shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider & Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, the war heroes from Sawabi, KPK and Ghizer, GB, who wrote history with their blood against all odds.

…“There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland. Nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour & unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost”. COAS.”

