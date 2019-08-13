Fawad Chaudhry tweets in Punjabi, urges the ethnicity to deny duty in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry taking to social media sent out a tweet in Punjabi urging the Sikhs in Indian Army to give up arms and deny duty in the illegally occupied land of Kashmir.

The Federal Minister wrote on the micro-blogging website twitter that the Sikh’s and Punjabi’s of the Indian Armed Forces should deny taking orders from India when it was the reason for injustice on innocent Kashmiris’.

Chaudhry’s tweet appealed to the Punjabi’s to deny duty in the region, it said: “I appeal to all Punjabis in Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir.”

ਮੈਂ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਆਰਮੀ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਇੰਡੀਅਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਮਜ਼ਲੂਮ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਜ਼ੁਲਮ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਆਪਣੀ ਆਰਮੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਕਾਰ ਕਰ ਦਿਓ !! I appeal to all Punjabis in Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 13, 2019

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry asserted on August 6 that if war is imposed from India, Pakistan must be ready to respond to it.

In a statement on Twitter, the minister said the Modi government is trying to make Kashmir another Palestine by changing the population demography and bringing settlers into Kashmir.

He urged that parliamentarians must stop fighting on trivial issues. “Let’s respond [to] India by blood, tears, toil and sweat, we must be ready to fight if war is imposed.”

