ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry welcomed Sunday the use of technology in court proceedings saying an accountability court is going to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in a graft case via video link tomorrow.

In a tweet, he questioned why technology is not being used to hear cases against former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif who is in London.

He said cases against the ex-premier be heard at once with Nawaz Sharif joining the trial proceedings via video link.

کل احتساب عدالت آصف زرداری کو بذریعہ ویڈیو لنک چارج کرنے جا رہی ہے،عدالتوں میں ٹیکنالوجی کا استعمال انتہائ خوش آئند ہے سوال یہ ہے کہ نوازشریف کے خلاف مقدمات میں ٹیکنالوجی استعمال کیوں نہیں کی جارہی ان کیخلاف مقدمات کو فوری طور پر شروع کرنا چاہئے اور نوازشریف ویڈیو لنک سے شامل ہوں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 9, 2020

On August 8, an accountability court (AC) issued a written order pertaining to the indictment proceedings of former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and others in Park Lane reference.

In a three-page detailed court order, it said that nine accused including the former president would be indicted in the case on Aug 10 (tomorrow). Zardari would join the indictment proceedings via video link from Bilawal House Karachi, another accused Anwar Majeed from a hospital in Karachi while three other accused, Farooq Abdullah, Hanif, and Saleem Faisal would also join the video link proceedings from Karachi.

