Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Fawad welcomes video-link indictment of Zardari, wants virtual court hearing for Nawaz

Fawad Chaudhry asif ali zardari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry welcomed Sunday the use of technology in court proceedings saying an accountability court is going to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in a graft case via video link tomorrow.

In a tweet, he questioned why technology is not being used to hear cases against former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif who is in London.

He said cases against the ex-premier be heard at once with Nawaz Sharif joining the trial proceedings via video link.

On August 8, an accountability court (AC) issued a written order pertaining to the indictment proceedings of former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and others in Park Lane reference.

In a three-page detailed court order, it said that nine accused including the former president would be indicted in the case on Aug 10 (tomorrow).  Zardari would join the indictment proceedings via video link from Bilawal House Karachi, another accused Anwar Majeed from a hospital in Karachi while three other accused, Farooq Abdullah, Hanif, and Saleem Faisal would also join the video link proceedings from Karachi.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Karachi: PMD forecast hot and humid weather with chance of light rainfall

Pakistan

KP to reopen restaurants, businesses from Monday

Pakistan

Country’s ‘biggest’ tree plantation drive kicks off today

Pakistan

21 people killed in three days of rain in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU