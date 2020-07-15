Web Analytics
Fawad wants provinces to announce PFC without delay

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday asked the provinces to take measures for announcement of their Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) without delay.

Taking to Twitter, he demanded that the provinces take steps to roll out PFC Award at once for equitable and fair distribution of funds for uplift schemes among districts on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet.

Fawad Chaudhry said violation of Article-140 of the country’s constitution is unacceptable and that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have more responsibility towards implementation.

 

On July 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a cabinet meeting, had directed the provincial governments to announce Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) awards for fair distribution of funds among districts.

At a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the prime minister ordered the provinces to make Provincial Financial Commissions functional.

