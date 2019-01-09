Fawad confirms PM announced to remove SSGC, SNGC managing directors

KARACHI: Federal Minister for information on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to right away dismiss the managing directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) owing to the recent gas crisis.

“People had to face gas crisis recently. The prime minister constituted an inquiry committee to determine the responsible for the gas crisis. The committee presented its report to the PM yesterday. Viewing the report, the premier has directed to forthwith dismiss chiefs of the SSGC and the SNGC,” Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wrote in a tweet on his social media account.

ARY News had already reported the news on Tuesday that the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) had recommended for removal of the SSGC and the SNGC managing directors for their incompetence which led to a gas crisis in the country.

An inquiry report on the gas crisis experienced last month was presented in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Power Minister Umar Ayub Khan, Minister for Planning and Development Khushro Bakhtiar and others in attendance.

The report held the MDs of the SSGC Amjad Lateef and SNGC Ameen Rajput responsible for the crisis.

Sources informed ARY News that a recommendation had been sent to the Ministry of Petroleum and notification for their dismissal would be issued very soon.

