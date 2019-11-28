Fawad decries ‘character assassination’ on social media

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday decried, what he called, a certain kind of character assassination on social media.

Speaking during ARY News talk show Off The Record, he said a narrative of its kind is peddled on social media.

The minister suggested character assassination on social media platforms should not be taken seriously.

He termed the JUI-F’s Islamabad protest an effort aimed at destabilising the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition too held that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed’s extension is in the country’s interest.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to vent his feelings on a 6-month extension of the current Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said how disappointed must the individuals be who wanted Pakistan to come to standstill and embroiled in infighting.

The tweet read: “Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within.

“Mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilising the country.”

