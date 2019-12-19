Fawad for 12 new scholarship programs for science, technology students

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that he is working on approval of another ’12 B RS Scholarship program’ for science and technology students, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while commenting over a Twitter message regarding Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program, hinted that twelve new programmes are in pipeline for science and technology students.

He advised in his message that all youngsters should stay focus on their academics in science and technology, as well as bringing innovations for a bright future. The federal minister hinted for initiation of scholarship programs for graduates and research support.

Working on approval another 12 B RS Scholarship program for Science n Tech students, so my advice to all youngsters here is focus on Science&Tech and Innovations bright future awaits you… Inshallah https://t.co/jve290lij6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 19, 2019

However, the minister has not yet revealed the details of the upcoming scholarship programs which are specifically focused to support the students from science and technology fields.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the application deadline for the current to December 24 under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On November 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the scholarship program, saying that the project will bring a remarkable change in various areas of society.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed hope that scholarships to deserving and talented students will provide them an opportunity to excel in life.

“Providing 50,000 scholarships each year to undergraduates is a big step towards higher education,” he added.

PRIME MINISTER LAUNCHES EHSAAS UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS 50,000 Scholarships to be offered every year, 200,000 in four years. Scholarships, covering tuition fee and stipend, will be awarded to students of low income families. 50% scholarships reserved for female students. pic.twitter.com/bAIgOJgnic — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) November 4, 2019

The premier said that allocating quota for physically challenged persons and females is an indication that the government believes in inclusive policies for the development of the country.

“Ehsaas programme is derived from the concept of State of Madina,” said PM, adding that the health Insaf cards, Langar khanas and other initiatives will make the dream of State of Madina true.

Imran Khan appreciated the work of Sania Nishtar who is taking initiatives to bring improvements in the life of the common man.

