NAB challenges Fawad Hassan Fawad’s bail in SC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the bail granted to former principal secretary to the deposed prime minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad in assets case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

On January 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the assets case. The court had ordered Fawad to submit Rs. 10 million surety bond in court for his bail.

The NAB in its plea stated that the LHC had passed judgment in the case by neglecting the facts, the properties under name of accused and his relatives are expensive as compared to his known sources of income.

The SC has been pleaded to nullify the LHC’s judgment.

In his bail petition to the court Fawad had said, “I have no personal home except the government residence.” “I am imprisoned in jail for last one-and-half year without any crime,” he said.

“My health has deteriorated and medical treatment is not possible in jail,” he hadpleaded and sought the court order for his release on bail from the assets case.

The former principal secretary to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on February 15 along with former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

