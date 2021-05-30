Web Analytics
Fawad holds PML-N, PPP responsible for economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the country’s economic crisis, ARY News reported.

In a series of Tweets, Fawad said, Pakistan is facing economic crisis due to ineffective policies of PML-N and PPP governments.

Fawad further said that the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are boosting the economic growth of the country.

For the first time, Rs4 billion tax has been gathered, he added.

The minister maintained that historical production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and corn has been recorded during PTI tenure.

