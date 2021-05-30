Fawad holds PML-N, PPP responsible for economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the country’s economic crisis, ARY News reported.

In a series of Tweets, Fawad said, Pakistan is facing economic crisis due to ineffective policies of PML-N and PPP governments.

پاؤں پرکھڑا کرنےکی اس کوششش میں بھرپورحصہ ڈالا اور1,000ارب روپیہ پاکستان بھیجا، گندم،چاول،گنااور مکئ کی تاریخی پیداوار ہوئ زرعی معیشت میں 1100ارب روپیہ منتقل ہوااس سے کسانوں کی قوت خرید میں بھرپور اضافہ ہوا,ٹریکٹر 64% زیادہ فروخت ہوئے کھاد اور زرعی ادویات کے استعمال میں اضافہ ہوا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 30, 2021

Fawad further said that the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are boosting the economic growth of the country.

For the first time, Rs4 billion tax has been gathered, he added.

The minister maintained that historical production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and corn has been recorded during PTI tenure.

