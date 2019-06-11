Fawad thanks PM Imran for increasing Science and Technology budget

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet for allocating Rs43 billion for projects of Science and Technology, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal minister took to twitter saying, “So grateful to PM Imran and the federal cabinet for highest ever allocation of RS43billion for projects of Science & Technology.”

So grateful to @ImranKhanPTI PM of Pak and the Cabinet for highest ever allocation of 43 B Rs for projects of Science & Technology this shows Govts commitment to the future of Pakistan… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 11, 2019

He further added that an increase in the Science and Technology budget shows the commitment of the incumbent government to the future of Pakistan.

Read More:Fiscal budget for the year 2019-20 announced

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government presented its first federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budget from the floor of National Assembly for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Comments

comments