Fawad calls for enhancing Pak-Italy cooperation in tourism

ISLAMABAD: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the need for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Italy in the tourism sector saying that the collaboration would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Pakistan is a preferred destination for tourists of many countries because of its cultural diversity and unique national heritage,” he said.

Lauding the gesture, the ambassador proposed to enhance engagement between the tourism authorities of both countries so as to devise a strategy to promote sustainable tourism.

Read Also: Pakistan, Italy to pursue joint ventures in trade, economic spheres

He said that the number of Italian tourists visiting Pakistan was increasing with each passing year.

Chaudhry apprised the envoy that Lok Virsa, an allied department of the information ministry, is working to preserve dying music instruments. He sought Italy’s help to preserve to preserve the national heritage of Pakistan.

The ambassador also briefed the minister on Italian cooperation with Pakistan in the defence, energy and archaeology sectors.

Comments

comments