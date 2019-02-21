Fawad responds to Naeemul Haq by tweeting Ghalib’s couplet

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday reacted to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq’s statement by tweeting a couplet of Ghalib, ARY News reported.

In his earlier tweet, Haq had said, “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and it’s management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end.”

To which, Chaudhry he responded by tweeting Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib’s couplet.

ہوا ہے شہ کا مصاحب پھرے ہے اتراتا

وگرنہ شہر میں غالبؔ کی آبرو کیا ہے 👎👇 https://t.co/NCMLqZSu6C — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 20, 2019

The spat between the two is rooted in public comments that Fawad Chaudhry made about Pakistan Television (PTV) MD’s performance. When contacted by ARY News, Naeem ul Haq, said that he hadn’t seen any tweet by Fawad Chaudhry, saying that he was a ‘friend’ and he would discuss the matter with him when they meet next time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments