Fayaz Chohan urges people to cooperate with govt in fight against Covid-19

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday appealed people of Punjab to cooperate with the provincial government in fight against novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Talking to media, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that Punjab government is taking all concrete measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

“Punjab government has decided to waive off taxes amounting to 18 billion rupees,” said Chohan adding that the govt will distribute 4000 rupees among 2.5 million families across the province.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has allocated Rs 10 billion for poor people affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced a one-month additional salary for health professionals.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the doctors and health professionals, saying that they are the nation’s ‘heroes’.

In an unprecedented step to provide relief to the masses amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the chief minister announced to write off Rs18 billion taxes.

CM Buzdar said that the provincial government allocated Rs10 billion for 2.5 million families affected by by the coronavirus shutdown adding that Rs 4,000 will be provided to the each family. He said that the amount is apart from the package announced by the federal government.

