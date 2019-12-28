Fayyaz Chohan laments opposition parties for criticizing NAB ordinance

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Saturday lamented the opposition parties for criticizing the recently promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance and said that he was unable to understand their criticism on it, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking a jibe at political rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that the party was facing difficulty in reading the context of the ordinance in English.

“Before giving her remarks on legal issues, the party leader Marriyum Aurangzeb should have read its Urdu translation,” the provincial lawmaker said.

“This ordinance is only aimed at strengthening confidence of the business community on economic system of the country,” he said.

He further denied that the amendment carried any bar on the bureau for not taking action against corrupt practices below 500 million rupees.

Read More: New NAB ordinance issued to “save the friends”, says Akram Durrani

The Punjab spokesman also claimed that it also does not carry any section calling for necessary grant of bail to an accused after three months in custody.

“The business community and the bureaucracy are not granted complete immunity in the amendment,” he said adding that the opposition should refrain from spreading fake propaganda and wasting its time on wrong interpretation of the law.

Comments

comments