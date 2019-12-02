Fayyazul Hassan Chohan reinstated as Punjab information minister

LAHORE: About ten months after his removal as Punjab Information Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was entrusted with the same ministerial portfolio on Monday.

According to a notification, the PTI leader, who is already part of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s cabinet, has been given additional charge of the information ministry.

He replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal who held the portfolio previously.

Sources relayed Chohan has been reinstated as the information minister to give the opposition in Punjab tough time.

Earlier, on March 3, CM Buzdar had removed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as provincial information minister after his controversial remarks against the Hindu community.

According to the then Punjab CM’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill, the PTI leader was asked to tender his resignation on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chohan’s statement drew ire of the top PTI leadership when he delivered sensitive remarks against Hindu believers on March 04.

Later on, Chohan had also tendered an apology to the Hindu community, explaining that he had made such remarks while addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I was addressing the Indian prime minister, military and media,” he explained.

