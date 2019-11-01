ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman on Friday heavily criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to resign, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the participants of his party’s Azadi March, the JUI-F chief said that his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies so either PM Imran Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Fazal-ur-Rehman said that the incumbent government has left the people of occupied Kashmir in lurch, adding that he and his party are with people of Kashmir in their fight for independence and right to self-determination.

He slammed the government for failing to live up to its promises to serve the masses and claimed that the economy of the country had been destroyed and unemployment was on the rise.

Speaking about the recent Tezgam Express tragedy, Fazal-ur-Rehman demanded high profile judicial inquiry to unmasked the negligent hands behind the carnage.

Earlier, addressing the protesters in Azadi March, another opposition leader PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also criticised the government’s policies and said that Azadi March would wipe out the government.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for hike in prices, unemployment, poverty.

Read more: Female journalist says was ‘pushed out’ from Azadi March’s venue

“People used to get free medicine during Nawaz Sharif government, but now they have been deprived of this facility”, he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif said soon Pakistan will be transformed into an Islamic Welfare State and the country will continue to run on the path of prosperity under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Under the leadership of its chief Maulana Fazal-ur Rehman, JUI-F-led Azadi March reached Islamabad on Thursday to stage an anti-government protest rally in the federal capital.

