Fazlur Rehman excuses from attending Larkana public gathering

LARKANA: Jamit Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has excused to personally attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh despite being invited by former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

On behalf of Fazlur Rehman, a five-member delegation including Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal will attend the rally.

On Thursday, Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday had Maulana Fazlur Rehman to attend the death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto in Larkana on December 27.

The invitation was extended during a telephonic conversation between Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur Interchange at 4:00 pm today while travelling by road to arrive in Sindh on a two-day tour.

Maryam Nawaz will address PML-N workers after reaching Sukkur and later she will interact with journalists and address a press conference, sources told ARY News.

The PML-N vice president will depart for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh tomorrow to attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Late on December 27.

