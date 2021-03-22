Fazlur Rehman never suggested Gilani’s name for Senate opp leader: JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has denied reports attributed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for suggesting the name of Yousuf Raza Gilani for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate, saying that the slot would go to the PML-N as per the PDM’s decisions, ARY NEWS reported.

“It is not appropriate to report that Fazlur Rehman suggested the name of Gilani for the opposition leader’s slot,” they said adding that as per the decisions taken by a PDM body, the slot would go to the PML-N.

The spokesman said that the JUI-F chief respects the unanimous decisions of the PDM. “Even Yousuf Raza Gilani is a senior parliamentarian and has loads of experience,” he said adding that however, they have to respect the PDM’s decision.

He said that the decisions in the PDM are made after evolving a consensus regarding it.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday claimed that the Leader of the Opposition in Senate would be from her party.

Read More: PPP rebuts news regarding fielding Sherry Rehman as Senate opposition leader

Following a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said, “It is a principled decision”.

She maintained that PDM member parties had decided that they would vote for PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani for the Senate chairman election, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the deputy chairman, while the Leader of the Opposition in the upper house of the Parliament would be from the PML-N.

“There is no room for change in the decision after the victory or loss of anyone,” she added.

