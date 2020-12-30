Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz discuss PPP’s decision on resignations  

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday met PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and discussed a decision made by the PPP on resignations from the assemblies, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) a day before has decided against resigning from the assemblies besides also hinting that it would take part in the Senate polls, the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto announced after the CEC meeting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We have lauded the PPP’s decision that a final decision on resignations will be made from the PDM’s platform,” the JUI-F chief said while addressing to media after a meeting with Maryam Nawaz.

He said that a PDM meeting on January 01 will be held in Lahore to discuss the future course of action besides also devising a reaction over the arrest of PML-N leader Khwaja Asif by NAB authorities.

“The incumbent authorities are using NAB for political victimization,” he blamed adding that they would bring an end to political victimization after coming into power.

Speaking over his absence from the Garhi Khuda Baksh public gathering, he said that it was not a planned gathering of the PDM and despite this, a JUI-F delegation participated in it on his behalf.

Read More: PPP decides against resigning from assemblies, hints at participating in Senate polls

“I had participated in the PPP-organised Karachi gathering under the PDM platform,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that Fazlur Rehman gave a detailed briefing to her on the press conference of Bilawal Bhutto.

“We will first give a chance to PPP to put forward their recommendations before the PDM,” she said while refusing to respond to reports that PPP has decided against resigning from the assemblies.

“I will not say anything on presumptions,” the PML-N leader said while lauding Bilawal Bhutto for saying that a final decision would be made at the PDM platform.

Responding to the government’s decision to cancel the passport of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz said that the masses are with the PML-N supremo.

Comments

comments