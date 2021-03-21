Fazlur Rehman meets Maryam, Hamza to discuss future strategy

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz in Jati Umra.

As per details, JUI-F head is meeting leadership to PML-N to discuss future strategy regarding long march and resignations from the parliament.

PDM has postponed the long march for indefinite period after the Pakistan People’s Party refused to resign from assemblies and stressed to continue the movement from within the parliament.

Major reasons behind the cracks within the ranks of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s anger surfaced.

Read more: PPP not to resign from assemblies at any cost, Zardari tells PDM

Referring to the PDM’s recent meeting in Lahore and Asif Ali Zardari’s remarks, sources privy to the matter had claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) “dual policies” had irked the PPP leader.

PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz did not want Yousaf Raza Gillani to be elected as chairman Senate because they feared that the victory would pave the way to strengthen the party in Punjab, the sources added.

