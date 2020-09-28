Fazlur Rehman yet to receive NAB notice, claims JUI-F   

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday claimed that its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is yet to receive a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before the Peshawar Bureau in assets beyond means case, ARY NEWS reported.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is yet to receive the notice and any decision on appearing before the Peshawar Bureau will only be made after it,” said the party leader Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 in assets beyond means case.

The accountability watchdog has initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case. The sources within NAB said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been directed to appear before the NAB officials at its Hayatabad office.

Moreover, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to visit parts of the country before launching a protest movement.

The JUI-F chief would visit Lahore in the first phase next week, where he would meet his party leaders besides also meeting leaders of other political parties during his two-day stay in the provincial capital on 6 and 7 September.

A public gathering will be organized by JUI-F in Karachi on 29 October while gatherings would also be held in Lahore and Larkana in the month of November.

