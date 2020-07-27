Fazlur Rehman meets Shehbaz Sharif as Bilawal expected to visit Lahore  

LAHORE: Lahore has once again become a center-stage of opposition-led politics after Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also expected to visit the city tonight, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking after the meeting, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said that the government had failed on all fronts whether it is decisions in the name of public interest or rising inflation.

Sugar and flour prices have gone up while fuel prices witnessed a historic hike during their tenure, he said and added that rupee continues to slide down against dollar in the incumbent tenure while growth targets have also been missed by a mile.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the masses have not witnessed such miserable governance in the country’s history.

“I have met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a devising a way forward for the joint opposition,” he said and announced that they had summoned a meeting of the Rehbar committee to decide the future course of action.

The PML-N leader said that it was their responsibility to get rid of this government and will present a comprehensive plan in this regard in the multi-party conference (MPC) after Eid ul Azha.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he was delighted over the health recovery of Shehbaz Sharif.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif refuses to meet Bilawal Bhutto citing ‘health concerns’: sources

“We discussed the overall political situation in the country during the meeting,” he said and added that they could not remain silent anymore on the failures of the incumbent government.

The JUI-F chief further said that the NAB has lost its credibility after the fresh remarks of the apex court.

Meanwhile, sources privy to details said that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also reach Lahore tonight after recent political developments and would meet PML-N leadership to finalize the agenda of the multi-party conference.

The PPP chairman is also likely to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore and would discuss possibilities to move ahead against the government, they said.

Comments

comments