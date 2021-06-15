NA scuffle: Fazlur Rehman visits Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD: Following a scuffle between the treasury and opposition members in the National Assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday visited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at his house in Islamabad and expressed solidarity with him, ARY News reported.

Talking to the PML-N president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the incumbent government had adopted an undemocratic attitude towards the opposition.

Condemning the scuffle in the Lower House of the Parliament, the JUI-F chief said that for the first time in the country’s history a Leader of the Opposition in NA was treated in such a manner.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the JUI-F for visiting and expressing solidarity with him.

Read More: Scuffle breaks out between opposition, govt benches during Shehbaz’s NA speech

Earlier today, the Lower House of the Parliament had been descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members come to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

As soon as the PML-N president had started speech during post-budget 2021-22 NA session, the government and opposition lawmakers came face-to-face. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohail Asgar had exchanged heated words during the NA session.

The lawmakers belonging to both parties – PML-N and PTI – could be seen in a video clip throwing budget 2021-22 books on each other.

Comments

comments