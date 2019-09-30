Web Analytics
‘Alhumdullilah, FBR achieves 90 per cent of tax collection target’: Shabbar Zaidi

Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman FBR, federal board of revenue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi here on Monday claimed that the board have achieved 90 per cent of the highly aggressive tax collection target for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported.  

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Zaidi said,” Alhumdullilah, tax collection upto 90 percent of highly aggressive target for quarter ended September 30, 2019 has been achieved.”

He said that FBR collected Rs960 billion tax during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Some more positive adjustment were also expected, the chairman said and added that this amount excluded refunds of past years of Rs15 billion.

 

In another tweet, Zaidi claimed that domestic tax collection increased by 25 percent. The import contraction was around $3 billion, he said and added that effect of that was around 125 billion.

On the occasion, FBR chairman thanked the Pakistani taxpayers and said that the figures showed that the target had been achieved.

Read More: FBR collects Rs2.07 trillion tax in seven months

Earlier on February 1, Pakistan’s tax authorities in first seven months of the current fiscal year had collected Rs2.07 trillion in taxes with 3.5% net increase compare to the previous year.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sources, the FBR had collected Rs2.07 trillion in taxes from July to January.

 

