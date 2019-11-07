FBR to have fully automated ‘Track and Trace’ system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be instituting within this financial year a fully automated ‘Track and Trace’ system for at least four major sectors, Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi said on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, he said: “FBR will be instituting within this financial year, fully automated ‘Track and Trace’ system’ for at least four major sectors of industry, in addition to tobacco, which is already in process.”

“The industries under consideration are aerated beverages, sugar, cement and fertiliser,” he added.

Earlier, on Oct 18, Zaidi had inaugurated the Urdu website of FBR to facilitate the taxpayers.

Member FATE Mustafa Sajjad Hassan and Chief FATE Tehmina Aamer briefed the FBR chairman on the features of the Urdu website.

The Urdu website offers online facilitation and services to the taxpayers about Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs.

The Urdu version contains special features, which contain a useful reservoir of information relating to taxation and customs.

With the launch of the Urdu website, the people can not only file their complaints in Urdu but can also seek responses of their queries in the national language. The website offers facilitation to the people to read the Tax and Customs laws and rules, SROs and Circulars in the Urdu language.

“FBR will soon achieve complete automation in all areas which will certainly bring great ease for the taxpayers in future,” said FBR chairman.

