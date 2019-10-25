FBR not to interact with businessmen via personal visits, phone calls: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: In a step to ensure transparency, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Friday announced that the tax officials will be barred from personal interaction with businessmen, ARY News reported.

Taking to the the social networking website, Twitter, Shabbar Zaidi said that FBR will not interact with businessmen through personal visits, telephone calls, cell phone messages or emails.

From November 1, 2019 strict enforcement will be made against unauthorised interaction between FBR staff and business community. Business community is suggested to report to FBR if any person contact through any manner without proper authorisation. No harassment. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) October 25, 2019

Automated system will be the only manner to interact with the businessmen, he said and added, “FBR will soon issue very strict instructions to officials all the formations.”

Zaidi said that from November 1, strict enforcement will be made against unauthorized interaction between FBR staff and business community.

He urged the business community to report to FBR if any person contact through any manner without proper authorization.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi had announced that the authorities will further relax the condition of CNIC number under the sales tax act which declared the misreporting of the national identity number and national tax number (NTN) as a punishable offence.

Shabbar Zaidi, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, had said that the implementation of the CNIC condition is affecting business activities. He had added that the possibilities of tax retrieval will be lessened if the businesses and trade activities remained affected in the country.

