FBR chairman warns of severe action over Indian-origin goods’ import

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Thursday warned of strict action against the import of Indian-origin products in the country using regional ports, ARY NEWS reported.

In his twitter post today, the FBR chairman said that ‘Origin of import circumvention’ means declaration or representation of wrong country of origin.

‘Origin of import circumvention’ means declaration or representation of wrong country of origin. Serious instances of such circumvention being noticed with respect to goods of Indian origin using various regional ports for that purpose. This action will be prosecuted severely. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) December 12, 2019

“Serious instances of such circumvention being noticed with respect to goods of Indian origin using various regional ports for that purpose. This action will be prosecuted severely.”

Earlier in the day, Shabbar Zaidi said that the Supreme Court (SC) has accepted the contention of FBR about collection of ‘Capital Value Tax (CVT).

Apprising about SC decision about acceptance of CVT collection, Shabbar Zaidi in a tweet, said that the CVT is collectible where property is transferred by a company and added that it is collectible in all transfers, not limited to those undertaken by Registrar of Properties.

