FBR chief hopeful Centre, Sindh will settle tax dispute in a day or two

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairperson Nosheen Javed on Thursday expressed the hope that the ongoing tax dispute between the Centre and the Sindh government will end soon.

During an informal chat with media personnel, she said the federal government is in talks with the provincial authorities to settle the dispute. Hopefully, she added, the issue will get resolved in a day or two.

The FBR chief said the Sindh government has been apprised of the Centre’s stance of tax collection as per laws.

Read More: FBR collects Rs82 bn more than revised tax target for 2019-20

She said the country has been facing a tough economic situation because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Earlier today, a meeting between officials of the Federal Board of revenue (FBR) and the Sindh Excise Department was held today.

Earlier, on July 1, the Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department had written to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) conveying the provincial government’s decision to no longer collect tax for the federal government.

Read More: Minister Excise notifies FBR of Sindh’s decision to bar taxation for fed govt

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said in a letter that the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has henceforth forbidden tax collection for the federal government and FBR.

Comments

comments