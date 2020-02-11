FBR Chief Shabbar Zaidi denies speculations about his resignation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi has denied speculations about his resignation from the top taxation office, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to ARY News, the FBR chief said that he was admitted at hospital due to ill health.

“I am not resigning from my post as chairman FBR. I have just not been performing my duties due to poor health,” Zaidi said.

Earlier, there were rumors that Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has decided to quit the office due to poor health and has informed the government authorities about his decision.

Shabbar Zaidi had earlier gone on leave for an indefinite period citing health issues.

Nausheen Javed Amjad, a senior officer had took over the charge as acting chairman of the FBR, sources said.

Shabbar Zaidi who had resumed his office on Jan 21 after a two-week leave for health reasons.

The FBR after Zaidi’s earlier leave had rejected speculations about any sort of differences within the government’s economic team.

“Speculations of any rift in the economic team is utterly incorrect,” the FBR had said in a statement.

It is to be mentioned here that a technical team of International Monetary Fund presently visiting Pakistan to review the revenue collection performance of the taxation authority.

The talks between the IMF team has been underway over the performance of the economic team of the government.

