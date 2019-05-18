FBR chief vows long term reforms in tax system

KARACHI: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi Saturday vowed long term reforms in tax system, ARY News reported.

Talking with industrialists and businessmen at Karachi Chamber of Commerce today, FBR said there was nothing ambiguous in tax amnesty scheme law and neither it will be amended in the finance bill.

He said that Afghan Transit Trade is not the only path being used for smuggling in Pakistan. Selling smuggled items on shops is also against the principles of Sharia, FBR chairman said.

“Our industry also used for fraud,” Shabbar Zaidi said. He vowed for long term reforms in the taxation system.

He promised that the FBR will avoid unnecessary audit of the taxpayers.

He said the government could consider relief in duty on some raw materials of industries but not on all items.

FBR chairman said that he will present the data about the number of shops and companies in the country. Around seven lac industrial units are functioning in Punjab, he said.

He said he was unaware about the number of industrial units in Sindh right now and the shops in markets and number of taxpayers among them.

Around 1.9 million people are income tax filers in Pakistan, the FBR chairman said.

