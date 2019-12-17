Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FBR committed to curb under-invoicing of imports: Shabbar Zaidi

Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman FBR, federal board of revenue, Dubai land department

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Tuesday said that the tax collection body is committed to curb under-invoicing of imports to save local industry, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, twitter, Shabbar Zaidi said, “FBR is seriously working to curb under invoicing of imports. Valuation system and processes are being improved.”

 

He urged the business community and chambers of commerce to help FBR in stopping under-invoicing of imports.

The chairman added, “this issue is highly important to save local industry.”

Read More: Business-friendly changes made to curb under-invoicing: Shabbar Zaidi

Earlier on November 16, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi had said that the financial body had made substantial business-friendly changes in imports’ system to curb under-invoicing.

Shabbar Zaidi had said in his Twitter message that FBR had made substantial changes in ‘unit of measurement’ system and ‘Valuation Rulings’ with respect to the import of goods. He had also suggested importers providing input for making any further improvement or amendment.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

US ambassador calls on Khusro Bakhtiar, discusses agri cooperation

Business

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend

Business

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month

Pakistan

Fog affects PIA flight operations at Lahore airport


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close