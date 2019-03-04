FBR decides to bring educational institutes into tax net

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday decided to bring educational institutes into tax net across the country, ARY News reported.

The FBR said tax would be collected from school, Montessori school, college and tuition centre.

It said special teams would raid at unregistered schools. While, an awareness campaign would also be launched for unregistered educational institutes, it further added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked the country’s business community to provide suggestions to boost tax collection.

Read More: FBR issues advice for payment of sales tax refunds

“We took up the challenge to shore up the country’s crippling economy within six months,” the premier said while speaking to a delegation of businessmen who called on him at the PM House in Islamabad.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was now working toward improving the economy. “Trade and foreign investment are our foreign policy’s important pillar. The government is now focusing on promoting the economic growth,” said PM Khan.

On March 4, the FBR issued an advice to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for making payment of sales tax refunds amounting to Rs7,236 million to facilitate the exports.

The payment will benefit 898 claimants involved in exports of textile, carpets, leather, sports goods, surgical instruments, rice, food items, machinery and other items, said the FBR statement issued here. The refund has been paid against 2,637 refund payment orders issued on January 30, 2019, it added.

Comments

comments