FBR offices directed to expedite operation against tax evasion

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Javed Ghani has issued directions to all the FBR field offices to expedite operation against tax evasion and play an active role to stop the menace of fake and flying invoices.

In a statement, the chairman explained that all those who are found involved in fake and flying invoices and causing tax evasion will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

The organization will also take prompt action against its own employee if the employee is found involved in crime.

On August 10, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting on tax refund payments at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters.

Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq while briefing the meeting said that refund payments of Rs 142 billion under sales tax and Rs 90 billion under income tax are still pending.

“Exporters have been given refunds of Rs 106 billion on a priority basis,” he said adding that refund claims under sales tax during the ongoing year stood at Rs 154 billion.

It was decided to establish facilitation committees at the level of field offices as another suggestion called for forming complaint cells to facilitate the business community.

