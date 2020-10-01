FBR extends deadline for filing of income tax returns

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2020 until December 8.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2020,” read a notification issued by the FBR.

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2020 by September 30 but failed to do so will now be allowed to file their income tax returns by December 8, 2020.

The tax body said companies that were required to file returns of total income/statements of final taxation for the tax year 2020 by September 30 but failed to do so will also be able to file their returns until December 8.

“No further extension for filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements will be granted,” the FBR warned.

