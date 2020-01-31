FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns to Feb 28

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns up to February 28, 2020, to facilitate taxpayers, ARY News reported.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2019,” read official notification.

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2019 first by Sept 30 and then by an extended deadline of January 31, 2020, but failed to do so will now be able to file their income tax returns by February 28, 2020.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2019 to January 31, 2020.

