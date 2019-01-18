Bid to smuggle 106 containers of Indian cloth foiled in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle 106 containers of clothes from India, ARY News reported.

The FBR said the Indian clothes were smuggled into Pakistan by repackaging in Dubai. The revenue board has sent a notice to ‘Mamoon Mundia’ company under Money Laundering Act 2010.

The company has not shown any transaction for tax returns in 2016 and 2017.

Sources said six importers bought the clothes from different cities of India and then imported them to Dubai.

“Through forged documents the clothes were shown as made in China,” they added.

FBR sources said when they sent a notice to the company they found out that it was a fake address.

Nobody belonging to Mamoon Mundia company or office was found at the given address, FBR sources said.

The FBR said the said company had five bank accounts in Karachi and millions of rupees transaction had been made through them.

In August last year, customs anti-smuggling officers raided a car in Lahore and seized mobile phones worth millions of rupees.

The customs officers acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and seized the non-duty paid mobile phones. Two smugglers were also arrested by the custom authorities.

