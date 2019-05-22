FBR gathering data of manufacturers at DISCOs level: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday said that overall number of industrial consumers of electricity in the country is 3,71,304, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad FBR chairman said that the number of tax filers is below average in the country.

He said the total number of industrial consumers of electricity with power distribution companies (DISCOs) is estimated at 3,48,000.

Shabbar Zaidi said that the data of the manufacturers is being collected at the DISCOs level.

He highlighted the need of a conducive environment for business in the country adding that recovery of taxes comes next to it, he said.

Zaidi said that the condition of filer will be compulsory in the assets declaration scheme. It will be essential for a person to file the tax return after declaration of his assets, FBR chief said.

He said the FBR demanding only two percent tax on the outstanding arrears in the past.

Replying a question about the non-custom paid vehicles, he said no scheme has been in the pipeline for it so far.

On a question about harassment to the taxpayers, FBR chairman said he has already issued three orders over prevention of harassment and asked what steps further be taken to curb harassment.

He said any flaw in the law will be addressed after getting feedback on the matter.

Shabbar Zaidi had earlier in a meeting with businessmen said that there would be no raid and harassment to the taxpayers due to which the trust and confidence on tax collection agency have been shaken.

Comments

comments